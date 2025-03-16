Globeflex Capital L P Purchases New Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 285.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.16. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $353.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Atlanticus from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

