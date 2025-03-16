Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH opened at $111.96 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

