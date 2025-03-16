Globeflex Capital L P Acquires New Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.09% of WM Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

MAPS stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 million, a P/E ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). WM Technology had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

