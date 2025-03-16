Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$29.60 and last traded at C$29.58. 10,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 6,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.01.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.85.

