Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Up 101.4% in February

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the February 13th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GB opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Global Blue Group has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

