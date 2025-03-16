Glenview Trust co Sells 246 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glenview Trust co lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 478,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $308.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.55 and a 200-day moving average of $322.16. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

