Glenview Trust co Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $189,926,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $258.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

