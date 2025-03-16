Glenview Trust co Has $53.60 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $53,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.3 %

GS opened at $542.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $383.41 and a one year high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

