Glenview Trust co Buys 1,825 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $340.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.