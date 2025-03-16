Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 44.5% in February

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 316,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,808,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glencore Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

