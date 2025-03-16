Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.74. Approximately 118,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 130,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.
Glass House Brands Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.06.
About Glass House Brands
Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.
