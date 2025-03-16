Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 52.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 334.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Leslie’s Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

