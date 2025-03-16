Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 920.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,278.20. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

