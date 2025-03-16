Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

