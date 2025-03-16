Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,818,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,728,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155,091 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,998,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 430,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,748,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.64 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

