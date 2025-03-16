Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.