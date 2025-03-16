Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 781 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.7% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,650,000 after purchasing an additional 820,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,210,000 after purchasing an additional 588,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,630,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,191,000 after buying an additional 345,999 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

