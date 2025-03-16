Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $122.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average of $137.67. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

