Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Up 41.0% in February

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 276,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. 329,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,542. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $81.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.20.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
