Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Up 41.0% in February

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 276,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. 329,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,542. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $81.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.