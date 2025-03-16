genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,804,520 shares trading hands.

genedrive Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.04.

In other genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,820.72). Insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms.

