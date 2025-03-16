Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 4,786 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

