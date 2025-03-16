Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Crocs by 178.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Crocs Stock Down 1.4 %

CROX stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

