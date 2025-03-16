Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 83,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,652,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,189,000 after buying an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sylvamo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $1,392,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,526.32. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SLVM opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLVM

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.