Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 987 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,718,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,807 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $89.80 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

