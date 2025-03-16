Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 0.9% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 160,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.