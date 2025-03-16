Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

