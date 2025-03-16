Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 11,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 12,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

