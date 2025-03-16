FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.27. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 29,970 shares trading hands.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Get FullNet Communications alerts:

FullNet Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.0041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.