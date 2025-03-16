Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fuchs Stock Up 2.7 %
FUPBY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Fuchs has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.71.
Fuchs Company Profile
