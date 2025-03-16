Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fuchs Stock Up 2.7 %

FUPBY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Fuchs has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Fuchs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.