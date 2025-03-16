Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47. 90,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,760,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Freight Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freight Technologies stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.91% of Freight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

