Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,094 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 200,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 50,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 84,067 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

