Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 437,691 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 677.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 223,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 194,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 254,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $102,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

