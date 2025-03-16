Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in KLA by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $713.00 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $609.40 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $726.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

