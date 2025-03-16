Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

AON stock opened at $399.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.92. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

