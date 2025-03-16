Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 7,596 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BIV opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
