Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 45,625 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $337,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

