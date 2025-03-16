Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

