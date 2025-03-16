First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

