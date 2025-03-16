First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.18. 75,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $49.51.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.