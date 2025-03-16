First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.18. 75,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

