First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.06% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI opened at $48.18 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $49.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

