First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FLN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 5,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

