First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

