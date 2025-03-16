First National Advisers LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.8% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.86.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.