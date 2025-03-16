First National Advisers LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,045,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

