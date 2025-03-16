First National Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Advisers LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after buying an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,832,000 after acquiring an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,851,000 after acquiring an additional 549,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

RTX opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

