First National Advisers LLC Buys 936 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $3,890,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,890,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $172.50 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.10 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.51.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.