First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.97 and a 1 year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

