First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 17,250 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.73.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

