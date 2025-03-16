First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of MarineMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 134.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 74,173 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 45.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 368,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $4,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.24. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $516.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $125,583.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,642.80. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $124,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,668.06. The trade was a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

