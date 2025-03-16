First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.
In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $916,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,038,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,815,209.10. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $517,584.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,222.24. This represents a 21.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,474 shares of company stock worth $6,171,500 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ VITL opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $48.41.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
